Drone falls on school in Saudi Aseer province, no injuries - state media

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-06-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 22:34 IST
Drone falls on school in Saudi Aseer province, no injuries - state media
A drone rigged with explosives fell on a school in Saudi Arabia's Aseer province on Sunday, Saudi state TV and state news agency (SPA) said, adding no injuries were reported.

The agency said civil defence authorities had received a report that a projectile launched from Yemen by the Houthi movement had fallen on a school in Aseer. The projectile turned out to be a drone, the agency reported, citing the Aseer civil defence directorate.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

