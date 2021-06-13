Left Menu

AAP alleges BJP-ruled EDMC took money to clean 'non-functional' drain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 22:35 IST
The AAP on Sunday claimed that the BJP-ruled EDMC has been issuing tenders and taking money to clean a non-functional drain for the last five years and demanded action against those responsible for the corruption.

Mayor of East Delhi, Nirmal Jain, termed the allegations ''fake''.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the drain was fully completed in 2016 on paper, but in reality, it was never functional.

''For the last five years, the BJP-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation has been issuing tenders and taking money to clean a non-functional drain which was built to solve the waterlogging problem of Swami Dayanand Hospital and the adjacent area.

''It is a clear case of corruption and despite knowing that the BJP does not care about the interests of the people. We demand that immediate action must be taken against the people involved in this corruption,'' Pathak said.

Responding to the allegations, Jain said ''AAP leaders are continuously making fake allegations against the corporation to hide the corruption and failure of the Delhi government''. ''The drain about which AAP leaders are making misrepresentation was supposed to go from Saboli to Dilshad Garden but due to GT Road crossing in Dilshad Garden, its work stopped. It was not being decided who would make it further under PWD limits,'' he said in a statement.

Its water used to come out only if it was not made further but in the chief secretary's meeting it was decided that it will be made by the corporation. ''Now only 15 metres are left to be built, which will soon be completed and merged in the drain near the railway line,'' he said.

