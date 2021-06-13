Left Menu

Hamas promises to maintain 'armed resistance'

Gazas Hamas rulers say they will confront the new Israeli government that is expected to take office.Fawzi Barhoum, spokesman for the Islamic militant group, said Sunday any Israeli government is a settler occupier entity that must be resisted by all forms of resistance, foremost of which is the armed resistance. Hamas and Israel fought an 11-day war last month.

PTI | Gazacity | Updated: 13-06-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 22:57 IST
Gaza's Hamas rulers say they will confront the new Israeli government that is expected to take office.

Fawzi Barhoum, spokesman for the Islamic militant group, said Sunday any Israeli government is “a settler occupier entity that must be resisted by all forms of resistance, foremost of which is the armed resistance.” Hamas and Israel fought an 11-day war last month. The bitter enemies have fought a total of four wars since Hamas, which seeks Israel's destruction, seized control of Gaza in 2007 from the rival Palestinian Authority.

Despite their enmity, the sides have been conducting indirect talks aimed at shoring up a cease-fire. Barhoum said “the behaviour of this government on the ground will determine the way and nature of dealing with it on the ground.”

