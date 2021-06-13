Mother, stepfather held for assaulting toddler

(EDS: Updating with govt's intervention) Kannur, June 13 (PTI): A toddler's mother and stepfather were on Sunday taken into custody for assaulting and injuring the child, even as the Kerala government said it would foot the medical bill of the girl.

''The child is injured and we have shifted her to the medical college here. We have taken into custody the mother and stepfather,'' the police told PTI.

A case has been registered under various sections of theJuvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on the basis of a complaint filed by the one-and-a-half-year-old girl's maternal grandmother, they said.

Taking note of the incident, State Health Minister Veena George said the government would take care of the medical expenses of the child and directed the hospital authorities to give it treatment by experts.

''There is an injury to her shoulder bone. Currently, her health is stable. A team of specialists from general medicine, orthopaedic, surgery and paediatric departments are monitoring her situation. The government will take care of the expenses,'' the Minister said.

