Five gangsters selling hooch to govt liquor vends arrested: Police
- Country:
- India
Five gangsters selling hooch to a government liquor shop were arrested, police said on Sunday.
Circle officer Prayank Jain said the accused persons -- Ramchandra Maurya, Rehanm, Shakeel, Jai Singh and Brijesh Singh – were arrested late Saturday night.
The five accused have a total of 108 cases registered against them in different districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, said Jain, adding as many as 43 cases are registered against Ramchandra Maurya.
A Bolero SUV, a motorcycle, two pistols and a huge amount of ammunition besides Rs 14,000 cash were seized from the arrested persons, Jain said, adding police also recovered 10 crates of illicit liquor from them.
The sixth gangster, however, managed to flee and efforts are on to arrest him, Jain said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Ramchandra Maurya
- Jai Singh
- Brijesh Singh
- Prayank Jain
ALSO READ
Rishiganga glacier not yet in critical condition: Uttarakhand DGP
Night curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM and weekend restrictions to remain due to COVID situation in Uttar Pradesh, says state chief secretary.
Uttar Pradesh government relaxes corona curfew in state from June 1: UP Chief Secretary.
'AT UP-ADITYANATH-BJP Lucknow, May 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday '
COVID-19: Uttarakhand urges industries to vaccinate employees