Five gangsters selling hooch to govt liquor vends arrested: Police

Five gangsters selling hooch to a government liquor shop were arrested, police said on Sunday.

Circle officer Prayank Jain said the accused persons -- Ramchandra Maurya, Rehanm, Shakeel, Jai Singh and Brijesh Singh – were arrested late Saturday night.

Advertisement

The five accused have a total of 108 cases registered against them in different districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, said Jain, adding as many as 43 cases are registered against Ramchandra Maurya.

A Bolero SUV, a motorcycle, two pistols and a huge amount of ammunition besides Rs 14,000 cash were seized from the arrested persons, Jain said, adding police also recovered 10 crates of illicit liquor from them.

The sixth gangster, however, managed to flee and efforts are on to arrest him, Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)