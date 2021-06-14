Left Menu

Five gangsters selling hooch to govt liquor vends arrested: Police

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 14-06-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 00:07 IST
Five gangsters selling hooch to govt liquor vends arrested: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Five gangsters selling hooch to a government liquor shop were arrested, police said on Sunday.

Circle officer Prayank Jain said the accused persons -- Ramchandra Maurya, Rehanm, Shakeel, Jai Singh and Brijesh Singh – were arrested late Saturday night.

The five accused have a total of 108 cases registered against them in different districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, said Jain, adding as many as 43 cases are registered against Ramchandra Maurya.

A Bolero SUV, a motorcycle, two pistols and a huge amount of ammunition besides Rs 14,000 cash were seized from the arrested persons, Jain said, adding police also recovered 10 crates of illicit liquor from them.

The sixth gangster, however, managed to flee and efforts are on to arrest him, Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021