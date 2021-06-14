BJP MLA Babulal Kharadi quashes death rumours

Rumours regarding the death of BJP MLA Babulal Kharadi went viral on social media on Sunday, but were soon dismissed by the legislator. The rumours started after a man posted a status on his social media account about the MLA's death.

The man's location was traced to Udaipur, following which police teams started searching for him, Jhadol Circle Officer Girdhar Singh said.

Advertisement

His mobile phone was found to be switched off, the circle officer said.

No FIR has been lodged in this regard till now, he said, adding that action is being taken for breach of peace.

The Jhadol MLA told PTI that his party workers were upset over the incident and he had to put out a statement on social media about his well being.

He alleged that it is a conspiracy of a Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) worker. A complaint has been given in this matter by the workers at Jhadol police station, the MLA said.

''I have also told the Kotda police station officer that if any such news has come, then it should be investigated. He has assured me of an investigation,” Kharadi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)