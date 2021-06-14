Left Menu

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 14-06-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 01:00 IST
Biden arrives in Belgium ahead of NATO summit
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
President Joe Biden has arrived in the capital of Belgium for the upcoming NATO summit, wearing a mask because of the coronavirus as an honour guard and trumpeters greeted him.

The US president wrapped up a three-day meeting for the Group of Seven nations on Sunday and after a tea with Queen Elizabeth II flew to Brussels for the NATO meeting scheduled to begin Monday.

Biden says that a strong NATO partnership is vital for maintaining U.S. national security for the "remainder of the century." Cyber defence and climate change are among the topics being discussed at the summit.

Biden will also meet Tuesday with European Union leaders as well as visit Belgian King Phillipe. The president will finish the eight-day trip Wednesday by meeting in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

