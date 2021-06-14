Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Congress to probe 'rogue' actions of Trump's Justice Dept

The top two Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Sunday vowed to probe the "rogue" actions of the Justice Department during former President Donald Trump's term, including its move to seize the communications records of Democratic lawmakers. Those reviews will run parallel with an investigation by the department's own internal watchdog https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-denounces-trump-attorney-generals-reported-actions-democrats-phone-2021-06-11 into its moves to subpoena phone records of Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, as part of a probe into leaks of classified information.

Judge tosses Houston hospital workers' lawsuit over vaccine requirement

A U.S. federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by 117 workers at a Texas hospital over its requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes upheld Houston Methodist Hospital's policy mandating employees be vaccinated, in a ruling issued on Saturday.

Pelosi says new Senate infrastructure plan could be a hard sell

U.S. Democrats will not back down on President Joe Biden's sweeping infrastructure goals, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday, signaling turbulence ahead for a scaled-back bipartisan proposal unveiled in the Senate. Biden has set his sights on a sweeping infrastructure bill that would both revamp the nation's roads and bridges as well as boost spending on services including healthcare and child care -- though Republicans reject the idea that those latter priorities even qualify for the label "infrastructure."

Justice Dept watchdog to probe seizure of Democrats' communications data

The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog will probe efforts by the department during former President Donald Trump's administration to seize the communications data of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the watchdog confirmed. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said his office was beginning a review of the department's "use of subpoenas and other legal authorities to obtain communication records of Members of Congress and affiliated persons, and the news media in connection with recent investigations of alleged unauthorized disclosures of information to the media by government officials."

Shooting in Texas capital leaves 14 wounded; one suspect still at large

Fourteen people were wounded after two men opened fire at each other in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas early on Saturday, police said, adding that one of the suspected shooters remained at large. Gunfire erupted at about 1:30 a.m. in the Sixth Street area, a popular nightlife destination in the state capital, Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said in a news conference on Saturday afternoon.

Exclusive: Washington Prime to file bankruptcy as soon as this week - sources

Mall owner Washington Prime Group Inc is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close some of its roughly 100 shopping centers across the United States and businesses were unable to pay it rent, people familiar with the matter said. The Columbus, Ohio-based company, formed in 2014 following a spin-off from mall giant Simon Property Group Inc, owns properties that include open-air town centers and enclosed malls, with roughly a third concentrated in the Midwest. Its tenants include brand-name retailers pushed to the brink by the pandemic, such as J.C. Penney Co Inc, which filed for bankruptcy last year. Other tenants include retailers that borrowed money last year to bolster their finances during the crisis such as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc and Macy's Inc.

U.S. screens 2.02 million airport passengers Friday - highest since March 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 2.02 million passengers on Friday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand. It was the first time daily U.S. airport passengers screened had topped 2 million since March 7, 2020, the TSA said.

U.S. has administered 309.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says

The United States had administered 309,322,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 374,398,105 doses in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures were up from the 308,112,728 doses of vaccine that the CDC said had been administered as of Saturday, out of 374,397,205 doses delivered.

G7 source praises Biden after 'complete chaos' of Trump

U.S. President Joe Biden brought a sharply different tone to the Group of Seven summit from his predecessor Donald Trump by allowing frank and collaborative discussion of global issues without sowing disruptive chaos, a source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters. "It used to be complete chaos," said the source. "Before, we were on edge the entire, the whole time just trying to keep the G7 intact - and you don't have to worry about that now."

After leaving New York City and heading outdoors, Westminster Dog Show nears climax

A Pekingese, a whippet, an old English sheepdog and a French bulldog are among finalists at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Sunday as it draws to a close in Tarrytown, New York, the first time the competition has been held outside Manhattan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers moved the show from its usual Madison Square Garden digs to the 19th-century Lyndhurst Mansion by the Hudson River in Tarrytown, and delayed it from February so it could be held outside.

