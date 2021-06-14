Left Menu

JHALSA extends helping hand to three orphaned kids

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 14-06-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 09:53 IST
JHALSA extends helping hand to three orphaned kids
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) has rendered help to three orphaned kids of Ramgarh district who lost their parents in the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

The district administration has identified three children of a poor labourer family including a girl child below 10-years old who were orphaned during the pandemic after losing both their mother and father.

JHALSA extended helping hands to them under 'Shishu Pariyojana' aimed at helping orphaned kids due to the pandemic by uniting them with willing relatives or by rehabilitating them in accordance with the existing laws and support the orphaned children with food, clothes, shelter till such objectives are met.

As part of 'Shishu Pariyojna' Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of Jharkhand High Court and his wife Vandana Singh on Saturday visited Barlong village under sadar block of the district and met the three orphaned children and provided them Rs 10,000 as interim relief and Rs 2,000 to each as sponsorship scheme other than grocery and essential items, said DLSA (District Legal Service Authority) secretary, Dilip Tirkey in Ramgarh.

Tirkey said during his visit to orphaned children's home Justice Alpesh Kumar Singh who is also the executive chairman of Jharkhand Legal Services Authority asked authorities to ensure benefits to orphaned children under central as well as state government schemes in accordance with existing laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
3
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021