American father and son plead guilty to helping former Nissan Chairman Ghosn flee Japan

An American father and son on Monday in a Tokyo court pleaded guilty to charges they illegally helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet in late 2019. U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter replied no when the judge asked them if there was anything wrong with the charges submitted by the Tokyo Prosecutors' office.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-06-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 11:32 IST
American father and son plead guilty to helping former Nissan Chairman Ghosn flee Japan
An American father and son on Monday in a Tokyo court pleaded guilty to charges they illegally helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet in late 2019.

U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter replied no when the judge asked them if there was anything wrong with the charges submitted by the Tokyo Prosecutors' office. It was their first court appearance in the case. Extradited to Japan from the United States in March, father and son are being held at the same jail in Tokyo where Ghosn was detained. They could face up to three years in prison.

Prosecutors said the duo received $1.3 million for helping Ghosn flee Japan.

