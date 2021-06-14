Left Menu

Stepson kills all of family, then dies by suicide: Police

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 14-06-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 11:41 IST
Stepson kills all of family, then dies by suicide: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A married couple and their two sons were found dead at their home in Dhanbad town in Jharkhand on Monday morning, police said.

Munna Yadav (45), his wife Meena Devi (35), and sons Rahul (20) and Rohit (14) were found dead at their rented accommodation in Gandhi Road in the Dhansar police station area, they said.

It is suspected that Rahul, who is Meena's son from her previous marriage, stabbed the others to death and then slit his throat with a sharp weapon, police said after the initial investigation.

The neighbours first spotted the bodies after seeing blood coming out from the house.

All the four were found lying in a pool of blood after police broke in as the door was locked from inside, an officer said.

Two sharp weapons were recovered from the room, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargyari said the incident appears to be the result of a family dispute.

''The bodies were sent for post-mortem. An investigation is underway,'' he told reporters.

Meena married Munna after the death of her first husband and had another son Rohit.

Munna was working at a local factory for years, police said.

Neighbours told police that Rahul was living elsewhere and came to Dhanbad last month to live with the family. Since then, fights within the family were regular.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021