Stepson kills all of family, then dies by suicide: Police

A married couple and their two sons were found dead at their home in Dhanbad town in Jharkhand on Monday morning, police said.

Munna Yadav (45), his wife Meena Devi (35), and sons Rahul (20) and Rohit (14) were found dead at their rented accommodation in Gandhi Road in the Dhansar police station area, they said.

It is suspected that Rahul, who is Meena's son from her previous marriage, stabbed the others to death and then slit his throat with a sharp weapon, police said after the initial investigation.

The neighbours first spotted the bodies after seeing blood coming out from the house.

All the four were found lying in a pool of blood after police broke in as the door was locked from inside, an officer said.

Two sharp weapons were recovered from the room, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargyari said the incident appears to be the result of a family dispute.

''The bodies were sent for post-mortem. An investigation is underway,'' he told reporters.

Meena married Munna after the death of her first husband and had another son Rohit.

Munna was working at a local factory for years, police said.

Neighbours told police that Rahul was living elsewhere and came to Dhanbad last month to live with the family. Since then, fights within the family were regular.

