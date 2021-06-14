Left Menu

Karnataka unlock: Auto-rickshaws, cabs resume operation in 19 districts from today

After the Karnataka government announced some relaxation in 19 districts in COVID-19 induced lockdown, auto-rickshaws and cabs resumed operations in Dharwad from Monday.

Visuals from Hubli. Image Credit: ANI
After the Karnataka government announced some relaxation in 19 districts in COVID-19 induced lockdown, auto-rickshaws and cabs resumed operations in Dharwad from Monday. As per the notification, under the rules auto-rickshaws and cabs will ply till 7 pm while all industries have been allowed to resume operations with 50 per cent staff.

As per the Karnataka government, the weekend curfew would be in force from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21. Night curfew would be in force on each night on the remaining days between 7 pm to 5 am during the aforementioned period. Meanwhile, Karnataka on Sunday reported 7,810 new COVID-19 cases, 18,648 recoveries and 125 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 1,80,835 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

