Karnataka unlock: Auto-rickshaws, cabs resume operation in 19 districts from today

After the Karnataka government announced some relaxation in 19 districts in COVID-19 induced lockdown, auto-rickshaws and cabs resumed operations in Dharwad from Monday. As per the notification, under the rules auto-rickshaws and cabs will ply till 7 pm while all industries have been allowed to resume operations with 50 per cent staff.

As per the Karnataka government, the weekend curfew would be in force from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21. Night curfew would be in force on each night on the remaining days between 7 pm to 5 am during the aforementioned period. Meanwhile, Karnataka on Sunday reported 7,810 new COVID-19 cases, 18,648 recoveries and 125 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 1,80,835 active cases in the state. (ANI)

