Left Menu

States, UTs to get over 96,490 doses of COVID vaccine in next 3 days

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said more than 96,490 vaccine doses are there in the pipeline and will be received by the states and Union Territories (UT) within the next three days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 12:17 IST
States, UTs to get over 96,490 doses of COVID vaccine in next 3 days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said more than 96,490 vaccine doses are there in the pipeline and will be received by the states and Union Territories (UT) within the next three days. The ministry also said 1,40,70,224 COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The Centre has so far provided 26,68,36,620 vaccine doses to states and UTs, through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category. "Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 25,27,66,396 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)," it said.

The implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1, 2021. It further said under the strategy, every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Government of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that 25,48,49,301 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021