Iran says Israel's policy will not change with new government - ISNA

Iran does not expect Israeli foreign and security policy to change under its new government, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, according to ISNA news agency, a day after Israel's parliament ended Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister.

"Iran's enemies are gone and powerful Iran is still here. I don't think Israel's policies will change with the new government," Saeed Khatibzadeh said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Gareth Jones)

