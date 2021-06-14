Left Menu

MP: Man held for raping two women

A 57-year-old man, who runs a bread-making unit, was arrested by Gwalior Police in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping two women on separate occasions, an officer said on Monday. In her FIR, another victim, an 18-year-old, stated that she was raped by the accused when she was a minor.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 14-06-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 13:04 IST
MP: Man held for raping two women
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old man, who runs a bread-making unit, was arrested by Gwalior Police in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping two women on separate occasions, an officer said on Monday. The accused had allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman, who claimed to be preparing for UPSC exams and hailing from Uttar Pradesh, after helping her to get a flat on rent in Gwalior, he said. In her FIR, another victim, an 18-year-old, stated that she was raped by the accused when she was a minor. ''Police arrested the 57-year-old accused on the charge of raping two women who lodged FIRs at two different police stations last week,'' Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told reporters. Police also invoked sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, who was remanded in judicial custody.

Police said the accused allegedly raped the 22-year-old woman at her flat after spiking her drink with some sedatives and shot the video, which he used to blackmail her. He used a similar modus operandi against another victim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021