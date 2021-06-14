Left Menu

Delhi: Man held for making hoax call about bomb on plane

Updated: 14-06-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 13:18 IST
A 22-year-old man onboard a Delhi-Patna flight was apprehended on Monday for allegedly making a hoax call to Delhi's Police Control Room saying that there was a bomb on the plane, officials said.

The man has been identified as Akash Deep. He is ''mentally disturbed'', the police said.

After boarding the flight with his father, Deep made the call to the PCR saying that there was a bomb on the plane, a senior police officer said.

According to preliminary investigation, the man is ''mentally disturbed'' and was being accompanied by his father to Patna for treatment, he said.

''We have received the papers of his medical treatment. A medical examination will be conducted and further course of action will be decided based on his interrogation,'' he added.

There were over 48 passengers onboard the flight. They are being shifted to another aircraft. The first aircraft is being checked thoroughly, he said.

