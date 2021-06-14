U.S journalist Nathan Maung released from detention in Myanmar - lawyer
U.S. citizen Nathan Maung has been released from detention in Myanmar and is due to fly out of the country on Tuesday, his lawyer Tin Zar Oo told Reuters.
A court dismissed the case against the editor at Kamayut Media after the plaintiff withdrew the lawsuit, Tin Zar Oo said on Monday.
The United States had expressed concern over the detention of Nathan Maung and another U.S. citizen, Daniel Fenster, by the military authorities in the Southeast Asian country.
