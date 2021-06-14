Left Menu

10-yr-old boy sodomised by two youths in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-06-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 13:45 IST
10-yr-old boy sodomised by two youths in UP's Muzaffarnagar
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised here by two youths who also recorded a video of their act, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's family, the boy was taken to a sugarcane field in a village under Jansath police station area where he was sodomised on Sunday. The family alleged that the accused also posted on social media the video footage which has gone viral.

Station House Officer D K Tyagi said a case has been registered against the accused - Gaurav and Sethal.

While Gaurav has been arrested, police is trying to nab Sethal, he added.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021