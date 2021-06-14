Manish Sisodia reviews facilities at Delhi's COVID vaccination centre for international travellers

By Shafali Nigam Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday visited the Navyug School, Mandir Marg in the national capital to inspect the dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centre established by the Delhi government for international travellers. The facility is available to those who need to undertake international travel in the period up to August 31, 2021.

Sisodia visited the school and interacted with the people who wish to travel abroad for work, study or sports and came to take the vaccine jab. According to the directives released by the government, the centre has been set up for students who need to travel abroad for their education, those who need to 'take up jobs in foreign countries, and athletes and accompanying staff of the Indian contingent to the Tokyo Olympics.

Sisodia said, "We have started a special vaccination drive at this school in Mandir Marg. This drive is aimed at people who want to go outside to study, work or sports should not be hindered in their work or studies. This special vaccination centre has been started only for those who need to go abroad immediately to study, work or sports. Covidsheild vaccine is being administered here. I am happy to see that a large number of people have come to take the jab on the first day of the drive. I wish them all the very best for their bright future and good health. I hope they will study well and will serve the nation later." "This is a walk-in vaccination. They just have to get their passport, visa and document proof. We give the walk-in vaccination and later the certificate comes from the Cowin portal. We will open a facilitation desk. If anyone will have any doubt they can come and we will start a helpline number too. We are there to facilitate and no one should face any trouble," said Delhi District Magistrate, Dr Monica Priyadarshini.

Parameet Kaur, one of the students who is planning to fly to Canada for studies said, "I think this is amazing. I got to know about the drive last night. I am thankful to the Delhi government because I was worried as to how would I go to Canada if I don't get my second dose of the vaccine because they are only permitting those who are fully vaccinated." Parameet who interacted with Sisodia during the vaccination drive said, "When I was getting my verification done for vaccination, he came and enquired about where I am heading to and how the procedure is. He also asked whether hygiene and social distancing was taken care of or not. He was very concerned." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)