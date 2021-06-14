Delhi govt sets up vaccine centre for people travelling abroad for work, studies

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday inaugurated a special COVID-19 vaccination centre at a city school for students, athletes and people who have to travel abroad for work.

People who come under the above categories will be able to get their second vaccine dose at the camp under special provisions after a gap of 28-84 days from the date of their first shot, Sisodia said.

The centre has been set up at the Navyug School situated on Mandir Marg.

Sisodia said the purpose of the special vaccination centre was to ''wish good luck'' to those who would be travelling abroad under the specified categories.

''These days, our children are going abroad for further studies, or have attained jobs outside the country or are participating in international sports events. We have opened this special vaccination centre for all these citizens who are leaving for abroad and need to be vaccinated at the earliest, without any hassle,'' he said at the inauguration.

The minister said Covishield vaccine would be administered at this centre. Under special provisions of the Delhi government, eligible candidates will be able to get their second dose within 28-84 days of their first shot, he added.

Those who wish to avail the facility will have to carry their passports and relevant travel documents.

According to an official statement, the facility will be available to those who need to undertake international travel within August 31.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued recommendations to provide vaccines to people who have completed 28 days of their first dose and need to travel for studies, work or for participating in the Olympics.

