NATO doesn't want a new Cold War with China -UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the NATO alliance did not want a new Cold War with China. "When it comes to China, I don't think anybody around the table wants to descend into a new Cold War with China," he said on arrival at the NATO summit in Brussels.

"But I think people see challenges, they see things that we have to manage together, but they also see opportunities."

