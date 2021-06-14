NATO doesn't want a new Cold War with China -UK PM Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the NATO alliance did not want a new Cold War with China. "When it comes to China, I don't think anybody around the table wants to descend into a new Cold War with China," he said on arrival at the NATO summit in Brussels.
"But I think people see challenges, they see things that we have to manage together, but they also see opportunities."
