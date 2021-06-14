Left Menu

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

14-06-2021
UK PM Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that most leaders at the NATO summit on Monday would understand Britain's desire to protect its territorial integrity when asked about Brexit and its impact on Northern Ireland.

"I think that most people around the table understand the vital importance of a country looking after the territorial integrity of that country. That's one of the things that by the way that NATO is out there to do," Johnson told reporters as he headed into the NATO summit in Brussels.

