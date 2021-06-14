UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 14:53 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that most leaders at the NATO summit on Monday would understand Britain's desire to protect its territorial integrity when asked about Brexit and its impact on Northern Ireland.
"I think that most people around the table understand the vital importance of a country looking after the territorial integrity of that country. That's one of the things that by the way that NATO is out there to do," Johnson told reporters as he headed into the NATO summit in Brussels.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO summit
- Northern Ireland
- NATO
- Brexit
- British
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
- Brussels
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British PM Boris Johnson marries his fiancee Carrie Symonds in private ceremony
British PM Boris Johnson marries his fiancee Carrie Symonds in secret ceremony
COVID: Britain reports 3,240 cases and six deaths on Sunday
British intelligence believes COVID-19 lab leak theory 'feasible': Report
British intelligence believes COVID-19 lab leak theory 'feasible': Report