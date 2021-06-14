Left Menu

Civil Defence personnel posing as Delhi Police ASI arrested

A Delhi Civil Defence personnel was apprehended on Sunday for posing as Delhi Police Sub Inspector (ASI) at the Old Delhi Railway station.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 14:53 IST
Civil defence personnel Kishan Yadav. . Image Credit: ANI
A Civil Defence personnel was apprehended on Sunday for posing as Delhi Police Sub Inspector (ASI) at the Old Delhi Railway station. According to the police, the man identified as Kishan Yadav, wore the uniform of ASI Delhi Police to travel "hassle-free" to his native town Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh by Farakka Express train with his brothers Jay Singh Yadav and Himanshu, as they had only two confirmed tickets.

The police stated that on Sunday at 7:38 pm a PCR call was received at Old Delhi Railway Station regarding a person standing in uniform of ASI of Delhi Police who claimed to be appointed in 2019, and seemed to be an imposter. As per a statement issued by the police, Yadav was spotted by caller Constable Yogesh Kumar posted in 7th Batallion, who pointed out towards a young person who was wearing police uniform of ASI of Delhi Police.

The caller being in Delhi Police spotted this person because he found him very young and on asking how he got promoted at such a young age to the rank of ASI, the imposter could not give a satisfactory reply, said the police. A case had been registered and investigation is in progress, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

