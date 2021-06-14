Left Menu

GMR group arm, EGS to offer aviation, security courses in India, ME

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2021
GMR group's aviation training arm GMRAA and UAE-based Emirates Group Security (EGS) have joined hands to jointly offer various aviation and security courses in India, Asia and the Gulf region, a release said on Monday.

The tie-up also outlines both GMR Aviation Academy (GMRAA) and EGS' commitments to providing training, education and development in the field of aviation, cyber and general security in direct response to the industry's demands, it said.

Under an initial pact, the two entities will jointly offer over 75 aviation and security courses -- certificates, diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate- both online and offline to thousands of professionals in India as well as in the Middle East and Asian regions. The partnership is aimed at educating and training aviation security personnel to plan, coordinate, and implement a broad range of airport security measures in accordance with national and international legislation, in a bid to address new and emerging challenges being faced by the industry, said the release.

