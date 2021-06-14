Left Menu

Civil Defence Volunteer impersonates Delhi cop to travel without ticket in train

A 22-year-old Civil Defence Volunteer was arrested for allegedly impersonating an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police at the Old Delhi Railway station to travel without a ticket to his native town in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.The incident came to light on Sunday morning after constable Yogesh Kumar spotted Jai Kishan Yadav in Delhi Police ASI uniform, they said.According to police, Yadav, who was waiting on the platform in the police uniform, claimed to have joined the force in 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 15:39 IST
Civil Defence Volunteer impersonates Delhi cop to travel without ticket in train
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old Civil Defence Volunteer was arrested for allegedly impersonating an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police at the Old Delhi Railway station to travel without a ticket to his native town in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning after constable Yogesh Kumar spotted Jai Kishan Yadav in Delhi Police ASI uniform, they said.

According to police, Yadav, who was waiting on the platform in the police uniform, claimed to have joined the force in 2019. When the constable posted with the 7th battallion of Delhi Armed Police asked Yadav as to how he got promoted to the ASI rank at such a young age, the accused could not give a satisfactory reply.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said, ''During interrogation, he disclosed his name as Jai Kishan Yadav, a resident of Mayapuri Phase -II. He said that he along with his two brothers wanted to go to their native town of Azamgarh by Farrakka Express train, but they had only two confirmed tickets.'' The DCP said Yadav admitted that he wore the uniform of Delhi Police ASI so that he would not be questioned during travel by train without a ticket.

A case was registered at Old Delhi Railway Station under sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is in progress, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021