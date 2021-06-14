Civil Defence Volunteer impersonates Delhi cop to travel without ticket in train

A 22-year-old Civil Defence Volunteer was arrested for allegedly impersonating an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police at the Old Delhi Railway station to travel without a ticket to his native town in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning after constable Yogesh Kumar spotted Jai Kishan Yadav in Delhi Police ASI uniform, they said.

Advertisement

According to police, Yadav, who was waiting on the platform in the police uniform, claimed to have joined the force in 2019. When the constable posted with the 7th battallion of Delhi Armed Police asked Yadav as to how he got promoted to the ASI rank at such a young age, the accused could not give a satisfactory reply.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said, ''During interrogation, he disclosed his name as Jai Kishan Yadav, a resident of Mayapuri Phase -II. He said that he along with his two brothers wanted to go to their native town of Azamgarh by Farrakka Express train, but they had only two confirmed tickets.'' The DCP said Yadav admitted that he wore the uniform of Delhi Police ASI so that he would not be questioned during travel by train without a ticket.

A case was registered at Old Delhi Railway Station under sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is in progress, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)