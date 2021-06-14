Left Menu

Out for morning walk, 51-year-old man shot dead in Haryana's Jind

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:02 IST
Out for morning walk, 51-year-old man shot dead in Haryana's Jind
A 51-year-old man, who was out on a morning walk, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified armed assailants on Monday in Haryana's Jind district, police said.

Suresh Kumar was out on a morning walk in Alipura village of Uchana sub-division when some youths shot at him from close range leaving him dead, Uchana police station Sub-Inspector Ravinder Singh said over the phone.

He said the assailants who had parked their car nearby later escaped in their vehicle.

Kumar used to run a school in his village for several years, he said, adding that police are not ruling out enmity as the reason in the case.

“Kumar's son was stabbed to death in a college in Rohtak in December 2018. Suresh Kumar was the complainant in the case, the trial of which is currently going on. Eleven people had been arrested in that case… So, we are not ruling out the enmity angle,” the SI said.

Further investigations were under progress, he added.

