Anshul Bhargava takes over as POSOCO's director for human resources

State-owned Power System Operation Corporation on Monday said Anshul Bhargava has taken over as its director for human resources.

He replaced Meenakshi Davar, who superannuated on December 31, 2020.

Bhargava will be overall in-charge of coordinating and implementing human resource policies, talent management, human resource development, industrial relations and other strategic HR functions in the organisation, the company said in a statement.

''Anshul Bhargava assumed the charge of director (human resources) of Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) on Monday,'' the statement said.

Previously, he was chief people officer and head (human resources and administration) at PNB Housing Finance Ltd.

Bhargava completed his schooling from Scindia School, Gwalior, and higher studies in Human Resource Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta.

He joined the Army in 1987. He served the country for 21 years till 2008. He started his journey in the corporate world as general manager (head of HR and administration) with Asset Reconstruction Company of India Ltd (ARCIL) in 2008 in Mumbai.

POSOCO Chairman and Managing Director K V S Baba, directors, regional heads and other senior officials welcomed Bhargava in the organisation.

