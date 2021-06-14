Left Menu

Delhi reports 131 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate dips to 0.22 pc

The national capital on Monday reported 131 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.22 per cent, the Delhi government informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:29 IST
Delhi reports 131 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate dips to 0.22 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The national capital on Monday reported 131 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.22 per cent, the Delhi government informed. This is the lowest single-day rise since February 22, when 128 cases were reported, and the lowest daily death since April 5, when 15 deaths were reported.

As many as 59,556 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of positive cases stands at 14,31,270, including 14,03,205 recoveries and 24,839 deaths.

There are currently 3,226 active Covid-19 cases in Delhi. A total of 60,87,028 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the city so far. Of these, 46,44,127 have received the first dose. 14,42,901 are fully vaccinated.

14,456 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours, including 11,949 first doses and 2,507 second doses. The city is slowly opening up after a devastating second COVID-19 wave. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday informed that shops are now allowed to open from today and preparations are being made for a likely third wave. (ANI)

