Germany's Merkel, Turkey's Erdogan speak on NATO summit sidelines
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-06-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 17:16 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.
Merkel and Erdogan discussed Turkey's relationship with the European Union in the run-up to the European Council meeting on June 24, and the United Nations-led resolution on the Cyprus issue, the spokesperson added.
