Germany's Merkel, Turkey's Erdogan speak on NATO summit sidelines

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

Merkel and Erdogan discussed Turkey's relationship with the European Union in the run-up to the European Council meeting on June 24, and the United Nations-led resolution on the Cyprus issue, the spokesperson added.

