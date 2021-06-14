Man lynched in Rajasthan over suspicion of smuggling cattle

A man was lynched while another injured by a group of people who attacked them on suspicion of smuggling cattle in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said on Monday. Police said the victims were taking three oxen to their village in Madhya Pradesh from Begun town of Chittorgarh for agriculture work when a group of people hit them with sticks accusing them of smuggling cows.

The incident occurred near Bhilkhanda in the intervening night of June 13-14. “Babu Bhil and Pintu Bhil, both hailing from Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, were critically injured in the attack and were rushed to a hospital where Babu Bhil succumbed to injuries,'' Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargav said.

He said that 7-8 persons have been detained in connection with the incident. Circle Officer Begun Rajendra Singh said the victims were taking three oxen in a van. “The local men alleged that they were smuggling cows and attacked them. However, the animals were oxen. The injured man has stated that he and Babu purchased the oxen from Begun town of Chittorgarh and were taking them to their village for farming work,” he said. The officer said that Pintu could not produce any document pertaining to the purchase and the animal trader has been called for verification of his claim.

“A case of murder has been registered and stern action will be taken, Additional Director General, Crime, Ravi Meherda said in Jaipur. Inspector General of Police, Udaipur range has also reached Chittorgarh, he added.

