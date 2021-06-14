Left Menu

Macron wants to 'move forward' with Turkey ties

The French presidency said a clarification was needed in response to Erdogans tough criticism of Macrons attitude toward Islam and Muslims, as the French government proposed a law to fight Islamist radicals.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 14-06-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 17:37 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that he wants to “move forward” with Turkey toward a demanding and respectful relationship, after meeting with the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Both men talked Monday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels. It was their first meeting since the dispute between the two countries reached its peak in October after Erdogan questioned Macron's mental health.

Macron said he wants all NATO allies to make a clear commitment to the military organization's values, principles and rules, according to the French presidency.

Both men discussed Libya and Syria issues, the Elysee said. Macron has notably accused Turkey of flouting its commitments by ramping up its military presence in Libya and bringing in jihadi fighters from Syria.

Macron also highlighted that France's secularism respects all religions, including Islam. The French presidency said a “clarification” was needed in response to Erdogan's tough criticism of Macron's attitude toward Islam and Muslims, as the French government proposed a law to fight Islamist radicals.

