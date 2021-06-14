Delhi court denies bail to ex-GTB hospital employee accused of selling fake Remdesivir injections

A Delhi court on Monday denied bail to a former employee of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital who was arrested for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections, saying that he took "undue advantage" of its shortage during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

During a police raid on April 30, accused Amit was found to be in possession of two injections of low-cost antibiotic Monocef over which he had allegedly pasted stickers of 'Remdesivir'. He has been in judicial custody since May 1. Rejecting his bail plea, Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra said, allegations against the accused are grave.

"The applicant took undue advantage of shortage of Remdesivir injections during the second surge of Covid-19 Pandemic," the judge said.

The court noted that Amit, after pasting stickers of Remdesivir on Monocef, sold them to the public at large. "Allegations are grave. Bail application stands dismissed," the judge stated. Remdesivir injections were in high-demand during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Delhi police had arrested several people in similar cases during this period. Additional Public Prosecutor Rakesh Mehta, appearing for the Delhi police, told the court a caller informed that three boys were pasting fake slips on COVID-19 related medicines, following which a raiding party was formed. "A decoy customer contacted Amit, who agreed to give Remdesivir injection for Rs 5,500. After the deal was finalised, he was apprehended with two injections having Remdesivir stickers," he said.

The prosecutor further said that Amit used to work in Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital earlier. Vipul Tiwari, investigating officer of the case, further told the court that co-accused Dhanesh Kumar was also arrested in the case after 70 prints out of stickers of Remdesivir injections were recovered from his possession. Advocate Rahul Tyagi, counsel for the accused, sought bail on the ground that the police picked up his client from the house and falsely implicated him in the case.

