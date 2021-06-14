Left Menu

One held with 30 kg cannabis as Noida cops probe wider drug racket

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-06-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 17:40 IST
One held with 30 kg cannabis as Noida cops probe wider drug racket
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police on Monday said it has arrested a suspected drug trafficker here and seized nearly 30 kg of cannabis.

The suspect is part of a larger network of a drug syndicate working in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), officials said.

Lalit Gupta was arrested within a fortnight of seizure of around 100 kg of cannabis here, they said.

''On June 2, a team of Phase-2 police station officials had arrested three men and recovered around 100 kg cannabis from them. One of the accused was in police remand and during interrogation, he revealed to police some of his links and network,'' a police spokesperson said.

''Based on the information, Lalit Gupta, who hails from Hathras district in western Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed on Monday morning and 29.60 kg of cannabis, estimated worth Rs 3 lakh, was seized from him,'' the spokesperson said.

Gupta has a criminal history in drug-related cases and has been booked two times – in 2012 and 2019 – by police in his home district of Hathras, the officials said.

They said a fresh FIR has been lodged against him at the Phase-2 police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police are further probing links of these cases to a wider drug racket spread in Delhi-NCR, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021