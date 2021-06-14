Left Menu

Engineers, MSW graduate held for selling cars taken on hire in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:02 IST
Police on Monday arrested six people, including a 34-year-old MTech graduate, for allegedly selling cars which were taken on rental basis.

There are two BTech graduates and a master's degree holder in social work (MSW) among the arrested.

According to Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar, the main accused, Palle Naresh Kumar, used to take cars on rent by giving false promises to car owners and travel agencies and later sell or mortgage the vehicles.

Naresh, with the help of the others, got hold of 272 cars.However, owners of 205 cars took back their vehicles after he failed to pay the promised rent monthly.

The Ramachandrapuram police recovered 50 cars.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

