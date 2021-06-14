Left Menu

Afghanistan peace process is shared obligation of all stakeholders: Pak FM Qureshi

A similar troop-pullout was announced by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, giving way to speculation that the Taliban and other armed factions could fill the power vacuum in the region.Speaking at the inaugural Pakistan-Afghanistan Bilateral Dialogue in Islamabad on Monday, Qureshi said Afghan officials often resorted to blaming Pakistan for their own failures.He hoped the same would not happen during the upcoming visit of Afghan leaders to the US, led by President Ashraf Ghani.I wish them luck and a good visit but let me spell it down in advance.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:08 IST
Afghanistan peace process is shared obligation of all stakeholders: Pak FM Qureshi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Afghanistan peace process is the shared obligation of all stakeholders and one country alone cannot take responsibility for any negative outcome, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday, as he rejected the country's closeness with the Taliban militants.

US President Joe Biden in April announced that all American troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11 this year. A similar troop-pullout was announced by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, giving way to speculation that the Taliban and other armed factions could fill the power vacuum in the region.

Speaking at the inaugural Pakistan-Afghanistan Bilateral Dialogue in Islamabad on Monday, Qureshi said Afghan officials often resorted to blaming Pakistan for their own failures.

He hoped the same would not happen during the upcoming visit of Afghan leaders to the US, led by President Ashraf Ghani.

''I wish them luck and a good visit but let me spell it down in advance. If the objective of going to Washington is starting a new blame game and holding Pakistan responsible for all the ills and the lack of progress in the peace process in Afghanistan, then it will not help,” he said.

Qureshi said Pakistan has suffered because of terrorism. ''I, as the elected representative of Pakistan, do not want to see 'Talibanisation' of Pakistan. How can I be more clear than that?'' said Qureshi.

''There is a general buzz that we are advocates of the Taliban. I am not and I don't represent them, I represent Pakistan. Taliban are Afghans,'' said.

Qureshi said there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict and the most advanced armies and weapons could not bring peace by force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021