Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:17 IST
Attacks in space are grounds for military retaliation, NATO summit communique to say
NATO is ready to retaliate militarily if attacked in or from space, the alliance will say on Monday according to a copy of its final summit statement seen by Reuters.

"We consider that attacks to, from, or within space present a clear challenge to the security of the alliance, the impact of which could threaten ... prosperity, security, and stability, and could be as harmful to modern societies as a conventional attack," NATO leaders will say in their communique to be published after the summit in Brussels on Monday.

Such attacks could lead to the invocation of Article Five, the alliance's collective defence clause, the communique says. Summit statements set the path for NATO strategy.

