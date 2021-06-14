Left Menu

Erdogan, at NATO meet, praises revival of Turkey-Greece dialogue

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the revival of dialogue channels with Greece helped solve some bilateral problems between the NATO members, over which tensions flared last year.

Erdogan, at NATO meet, praises revival of Turkey-Greece dialogue
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the revival of dialogue channels with Greece helped solve some bilateral problems between the NATO members, over which tensions flared last year. Ankara and Athens have been at odds over several issues for years, from conflicting Mediterranean maritime claims to air space and migration. The allies came close to confrontation last year, hurting ties between the European Union and Ankara.

"We believe that the revival of dialogue channels with our neighbour Greece contributes to solving problems and to regional stability," Erdogan told an event organised by the German Marshall Fund on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels. Erdogan is expected to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis later on Monday at the summit.

