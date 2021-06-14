Left Menu

UK's Johnson agrees to deepen relationship with Spain -UK statement

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:23 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the NATO summit on Monday, where the pair agreed to deepen their relationship and discussed Brexit issues, the British PM's office said.

"The leaders discussed their shared commitment to deepening the already strong UK-Spain bilateral relationship across a huge range of issues including trade, defence and security," the No.10 Downing Street statement said.

"On the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Prime Minister said a constructive way forward needs to be found which preserves both the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and the territorial integrity of the UK."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

