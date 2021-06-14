Left Menu

Man dupes shopkeeper by posing as FDA official

Rahul Sarate had called a chemist shop posing as an FDA official and had told the owner that a woman named Surekha Patil had complained that she was sold an edible item past its expiry date, an official said.The accused asked the shop owner to speak to Patil, who said her son was hospitalised after eating the food product he had sold, and demanded Rs 18,300.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:33 IST
A 27-year-old man who allegedly used to con people by posing as a Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration official has been arrested while his woman associate is on the run, police said on Monday. Rahul Sarate had called a chemist shop posing as an FDA official and had told the owner that a woman named Surekha Patil had complained that she was sold an edible item past its expiry date, an official said.

''The accused asked the shop owner to speak to Patil, who said her son was hospitalised after eating the food product he had sold, and demanded Rs 18,300. After paying Rs 10,000, the shop owner found something amiss, and soon found out that a chemist shop owner from the area had undergone a similar experience,'' the official said.

After he approached police, a probe zeroed in on Sarate and arrested him, while efforts are on to nab Patil, the Colaba police station official added.

