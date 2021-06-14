Left Menu

Hookah restaurant raided, 16 booked

14-06-2021
Hookah restaurant raided, 16 booked
A restaurant which was serving banned hookah as well as liquor to its patrons was raided in the early hours of Monday on Ghodbunder Road, leading to 16 people getting booked, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police said.

The owner and staff have been booked but no arrest has been made in this connection and further probe was underway, Senior Inspector Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station said.

