MP rights panel seeks report from police over brutality with fruit trader

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:11 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has sought a report from police in Indore over alleged brutality committed by two constables on an 18-year-old fruit trader caught on suspicion of theft, an official said on Monday.

According to the official, the fruit trader was allegedly treated inhumanly a few days back at the Chandan Nagar police station here after being caught on suspicion of theft.

“In connection with this incident, the commission has summoned a report from Indore's Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). It has also sought the medical examination report of the victim within 10 days,'' said the MPHRC official.

The two police constables allegedly beat up the fruit trader with sticks, made him drink dirty water and stomped on him wearing shoes, he said, adding the victim was later released.

Meanwhile, a police official said both the constables have been suspended and an FIR has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

