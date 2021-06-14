Left Menu

World interschool rope skipping champion arrested over firing in Delhi

He won the silver medal at the 2019 world interschool rope skipping championship in Dubai, police said, adding he got into crime due to a bad company.Around 10 pm on May 5, police got information regarding a firing incident at a house in Bhagwati Garden Extension by two bike-borne persons, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:14 IST
World interschool rope skipping champion arrested over firing in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old world interschool rope skipping silver medallist was arrested in connection with a firing incident in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area, police said Monday.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj, a resident of Mohan Garden, they said. He won the silver medal at the 2019 world interschool rope skipping championship in Dubai, police said, adding he got into crime due to a bad company.

Around 10 pm on May 5, police got information regarding a firing incident at a house in Bhagwati Garden Extension by two bike-borne persons, a senior police officer said. A case under relevant sections was registered on the statement of house owner Beena, and assailants were identified as Pankaj and Rahul Tiwari, the officer said.

''On June 8, police got a tip-off and nabbed Pankaj from Poswal Chowk, Mohan Garden. A country-made pistol with two live rounds were also recovered from his possession,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. The motorcycle used in the crime has been recovered, police said. Pankaj told the police he is a professional rope skipper and has played multiple national and international tournaments, winning several gold and silver medals, police said. A few days before the incident, he had a quarrel with a person named Nikhil, the DCP said, adding Beena's son Gautam had supported Nikhil. Pankaj allegedly fired at the house to terrorise Gautam, the DCP said. Efforts are being made to arrest the other accused person, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021