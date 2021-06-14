Left Menu

UP Police files FIR against unknown persons in connection with death of scribe

Uttar Police on Monday registered an FIR against unknown persons at Kolwali Police Station in connection with the death of a television journalist.

Family memebers of Sulabh Srivastava (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sulabh Srivastava, a journalist working in a private news channel was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh on late Sunday night.

The family of Srivastava revealed that he was getting threats and has demanded protection from the police. "My husband was very worried for 3-4 days after he reported some news. He had said few people were following him for three days. He was getting threats and was worried about himself and us. He wrote to ADG and SP and asked for security. But no security was provided. He lost his life because he worked to reveal the truth. I demand justice from the government. I have two children. Now how will I look after them?" Renuka Srivastava, wife of Sulabh Srivastava told ANI.

"He had covered a story after which 3-4 people started following him. He had submitted application to ADG regarding the same. Neither any action was taken nor security was given. I'm not sure but it looks like murder," Renuka Srivastava added. BJP MP from Pratapgarh Sangam Lal Gupta also demanded an impartial probe of the incident.

"He used to report against mafias. Liquor mafias were busted. He was murdered when he was returning from coverage. My sympathy is with the family," Gupta told ANI. Earlier, police had called the death an accident.

"Sulabh Shrivastava, a journalist, was returning from Lalganj where he met with an accident. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead. Initial probe revealed that Srivastava fell after his bike collided with a handpump along the road," said Surendra P Dwivedi, Additional Superintendent of Police, Pratapgarh East. (ANI)

