Fire breaks out at building in Delhi's Safdarjung Airport

A fire broke out at the IT building of Safdarjung Airport on Monday evening. No casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:37 IST
Visual of the incident at IT building of Safdarjung Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at the IT building of Safdarjung Airport on Monday evening. No casualties have been reported so far, officials said. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the site to extinguish the blaze, officials said. Several windows of the building were cracked or broken.

"Six fire engines of the Delhi Fire Service along with two fire brigades of the Airport Authority of India are trying to extinguish the fire. No casualty was reported so far", the Delhi Police said. The Lodhi Colony police station had received a call at 3:40 pm regarding a fire on the first floor of the IT Building at Safdarjung Airport.

The SHO along with other police and fire personnel are on the spot and efforts are on to extinguish the fire and further ascertain the cause of the fire. More details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

