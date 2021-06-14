Left Menu

Seven held for raping woman, three minor girls

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Seven men have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and three minor girls at a rubber plantation in West Tripura district, around 15 km from here, a police officer said on Monday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Amtali range, Anirban Das, said seven of the eight accused were apprehended on Sunday from Champaknagar in Jirania police station area, after the family members of the minor girls and the woman filed a complaint.

According to Das, the accused, who were familiar faces from the neighbourhood, had invited all four for a motorcycle ride. The woman and the girls were then taken to a rubber plantation at Bardhamanthakurpara in Ranibazar police station area on Saturday and allegedly raped.

All eight accused fled the scene, following which the girls managed to hire an auto rickshaw and reach their homes, the SDPO said.

A massive manhunt has been launched in the area to nab the eighth accused, he added.

