Omani national, among 2, held for possessing drugs

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:58 IST
Mangaluru, June 14 (PTI): Two people, including an Omani national, were arrested here for possessing ganja and MDMA, police said.

The arrested were identified as Ahammed Mohammed Musafa Al Mahamani (34) from Oman and Ram (22) from Himachal Pradesh, the police said.

As much as 51 gm of ganja and 2 gm of MDMA were seized, they said.

A case under NDPS Act was filed against the two, Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

They were arrested from a hotel here, he said.

The Omani national would be booked also under Passport Act as his passport has expired, the official said.

We are investigating how the duo procured ganja and MDMA, the Commissioner said.

