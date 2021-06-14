Left Menu

Consider transgenders plea for cash relief:Madras HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Madras High Court on Monday directed the state government to consider the plea of transgenders, who had applied for the cash relief of Rs 4,000, before May 31.

When a PIL petition from Grace Banu of Thoothukudi came up for further hearing today before the first bench of the court, Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram said ,the matter will be considered.

''The State should consider whether all applicants who have applied to the Transgender Board in the State by May 31, 2021 (and not beyond) may be considered as transgenders for the purpose of obtaining the benefit announced by the State and extended already to some of the recognised transgenders,'' the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

