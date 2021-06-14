International Criminal Court prosecutor requests probe into Philippines killings

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday announced that she had asked judges to open a full investigation into drug war killings in the Philippines.

"I announce that the preliminary examination into the situation in the Republic of the Philippines has concluded and that I have requested judicial authorisation to proceed with an investigation," prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)