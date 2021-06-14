Left Menu

U'khand CM meets Sitharaman, seeks extension in GST compensation deadline

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought the extension of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation deadline by five years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:17 IST
U'khand CM meets Sitharaman, seeks extension in GST compensation deadline
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought the extension of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation deadline by five years. "Today, I met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed various matters. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several development projects are underway in the state," Rawat tweeted in Hindi.

He said that the deadline for the compensation is June 2022. "After the implementation of the GST system, Uttarakhand had to bear revenue losses. In view of this, a GST compensation was put in place. But the deadline of the compensation is June 2022...So, I requested her to extend it by five years," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that COVID-19 has an adverse impact on the financial condition of the state, adding that the Union Finance Minister has given assurance of all possible help. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021