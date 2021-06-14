U'khand CM meets Sitharaman, seeks extension in GST compensation deadline
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought the extension of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation deadline by five years.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought the extension of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation deadline by five years. "Today, I met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed various matters. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several development projects are underway in the state," Rawat tweeted in Hindi.
He said that the deadline for the compensation is June 2022. "After the implementation of the GST system, Uttarakhand had to bear revenue losses. In view of this, a GST compensation was put in place. But the deadline of the compensation is June 2022...So, I requested her to extend it by five years," he added.
The Chief Minister also said that COVID-19 has an adverse impact on the financial condition of the state, adding that the Union Finance Minister has given assurance of all possible help. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Sitharaman
- Hindi
- Tirath Singh
- Union Finance
- Nirmala Sitharaman
ALSO READ
Nation fighting COVID-19 with all its strength: PM Narendra Modi at Mann ki Baat radio address.
Decision to cancel Class-12 CBSE exams taken in interest of students: PM Narendra Modi.
20% ethanol mixing in petrol has been advanced to 2025 from earlier target of 2030, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Evelyn Sharma, Tushaan Bhindi get married
From vaccination to training facilities, every need of our sportspersons must be fulfilled on top priority: PM Narendra Modi.