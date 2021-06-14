Left Menu

HC grants relief to "miscreant officer" with "heavy heart"

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:28 IST
HC grants relief to "miscreant officer" with "heavy heart"
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has granted relief to a ''miscreant'' officer of a temple, who had caused loss to that shrine, with a ''heavy heart''.

Justice S Vaidyanathan granted the relief in view of a provision in the rules and castigated the higher authorities, who acted hand in glove with that official.

R Muthusamy, the executive officer grade-I, applied for retirement under the voluntary retirement scheme on August 3, 2020 and as as per rules it should have been accepted or rejected within three months, that is before November 4.

But the plea was rejected only on November 5, 2020.

It was signed by the authority concerned only on November 12 and he was allowed to retire on October 31, 2020.

He filed the present petition to quash the November 5 rejection order and to hold that he retired from service on October 31 and for a direction to settle all retirement benefits.

Going by relevant rules, the judge allowed Muthusamy's petition and quashed the November 5 rejection order.

The judge, observing that serious financial irregularities are said to have been committed by the petitioner, the department ought not to have waited till the eleventh hour to issue the (rejection) order, which gave rise to the present litigation.

The misappropriation is not at all possible in the absence of helping aid extended by his superior officers, who may be hand in glove with the petitioner for looting the temple properties.

''This court is unable to digest the manner in which the authorities performed their official duties in this case and it is not known as to why they waited till the eleventh hour to pass an order.'' ''From their attitude, it can be easily inferred that they want to make the petitioner escape from the clutches of law by throwing sand on everyone's eye in the garb of passing some order, knowing full well that such an order will not stand in the eye of law and will easily be interfered with by this court,'' the judge said, adding that it is open to the authorities to initiate action against the petitioner in accordance with law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021